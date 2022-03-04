AAR (NYSE:AIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.60

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 9077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.
Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.
In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
