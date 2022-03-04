AAR (NYSE:AIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.60

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 9077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

