Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after buying an additional 871,632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,147,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,021,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

