-$0.49 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.