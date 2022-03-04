Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Raymond James

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TCS stock opened at C$31.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.87 million and a PE ratio of 99.97. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$31.70 and a 12 month high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

