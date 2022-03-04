Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 9.7%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.55. 49,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,124,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 33.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

