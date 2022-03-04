Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 9.7%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.55. 49,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,124,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 33.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
