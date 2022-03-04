Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marchex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

