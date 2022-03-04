Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marchex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.