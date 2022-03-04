Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.90. 16,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 480,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

