Jefferies Group LLC Sells 100,170 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,170 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.