Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

