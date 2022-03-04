Jefferies Group LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,170 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.