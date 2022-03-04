First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.07.

Get First National Financial alerts:

TSE FN traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.94. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$39.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.