Macquarie Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $25.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

