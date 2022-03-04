CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CRA International by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

