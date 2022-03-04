Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,226. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

