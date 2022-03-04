PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PFLT remained flat at $$13.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.