Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEGXF. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.