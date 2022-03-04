Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Raised to $49.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

