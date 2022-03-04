BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.21

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.21 and last traded at C$68.02, with a volume of 1431631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.169 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

