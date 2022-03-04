Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

FTCH stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

