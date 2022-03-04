Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $476.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 476 ($6.39), with a volume of 4441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.98).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 570.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.10. The company has a market cap of £130.92 million and a P/E ratio of 74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

