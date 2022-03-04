Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.82

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.82 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 7814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

