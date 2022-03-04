Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.00

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 1333653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.30).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.41) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £451.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.93.

In other news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09), for a total value of £598,055.40 ($802,435.80).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

