Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $93,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,019,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,234,000 after acquiring an additional 182,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

