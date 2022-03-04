UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Paycom Software worth $96,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.