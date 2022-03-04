1,217,631 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,217,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.