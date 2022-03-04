TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of TransUnion worth $98,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

