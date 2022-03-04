Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.87 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

