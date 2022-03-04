580,676 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 580,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

