United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 902,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,700,485 shares.The stock last traded at $73.56 and had previously closed at $71.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

