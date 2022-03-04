MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $539.94.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

