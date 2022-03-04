Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qumu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

