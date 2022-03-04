Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

