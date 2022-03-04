Morgan Stanley Cuts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $15.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.