HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.69

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.69 and last traded at $152.69, with a volume of 6275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

