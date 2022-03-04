NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

