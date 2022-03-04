UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Kraft Heinz worth $108,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

