National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

