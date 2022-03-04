First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.34 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.44. The company has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

