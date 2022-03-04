UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Packaging Co. of America worth $102,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 108.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

