Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the period.
Shares of SOXX opened at $461.61 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.98.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
