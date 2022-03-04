Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $461.61 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.98.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

