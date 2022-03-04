Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $482,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Tutor Perini Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
