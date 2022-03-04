1,952 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CubeSmart by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

