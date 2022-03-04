Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

