Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

