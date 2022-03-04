Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

