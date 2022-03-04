24,942 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.23% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $86.32 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

