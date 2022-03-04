The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,679. The company has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

