Old Port Advisors Has $364,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 465.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $27.68 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

