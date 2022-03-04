PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,704,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

