Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 47,593 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,593 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 444,750 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $603.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.